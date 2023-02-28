Connect with us

COLLEGE CHECKUP – Munn off to hot start for MTSU softball

Keri Munn

Former Coffee County Lady Red Raider Keri Munn is off to a hot start in her sophomore season for the MTSU Blue Raiders.

Munn is 3-0 in the circle in five appearances – all starts. She has scattered 15 hits over 19 innings of work while striking out 11 and walking 8. She is fourth on the team in innings pitched.

The Blue Raiders are 11-3 to start the 2023 campaign.

Munn was a 2021 CHS graduate, helping to lead the Lady Raider softball team to a state runner up finish her senior season – the best in program history.

