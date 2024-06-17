Col. Mizell takes AEDC command

Writer: Bradley Hicks
If one were to throw a dart at a map of the world, there is a good chance it would land in close proximity to an Air Force assignment held by Col. Grant Mizell.
Mizell’s tours throughout his career have included stints in Texas, Arkansas, California, Korea, the United Kingdom, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Washington, D.C.
Add Tennessee to the list.
Family, friends, colleagues, elected officials, and members of local organizations and the community watched on as Mizell became the 33rd commander of Arnold Engineering Development Complex on June 13, 2024, during a Change of Command ceremony in the Arnold Lakeside Complex at Arnold Air Force Base.
“I could not have asked for a better place or better people to share this place with,” Mizell said after accepting the guidon to take command of AEDC.