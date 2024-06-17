Connect with us

Col. Mizell takes AEDC command

Published

Writer: Bradley Hicks

If one were to throw a dart at a map of the world, there is a good chance it would land in close proximity to an Air Force assignment held by Col. Grant Mizell.

Mizell’s tours throughout his career have included stints in Texas, Arkansas, California, Korea, the United Kingdom, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Washington, D.C.

Add Tennessee to the list.

Family, friends, colleagues, elected officials, and members of local organizations and the community watched on as Mizell became the 33rd commander of Arnold Engineering Development Complex on June 13, 2024, during a Change of Command ceremony in the Arnold Lakeside Complex at Arnold Air Force Base.

“I could not have asked for a better place or better people to share this place with,” Mizell said after accepting the guidon to take command of AEDC.

Col. Grant Mizell, right center, accepts the guidon from Air Force Test Center Commander Maj. Gen. Evan Dertien to assume command of Arnold Engineering Development Complex during a Change of Command ceremony June 13, 2024, at the Arnold Lakeside Complex on Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., headquarters of AEDC. Also pictured are outgoing AEDC Commander Col. Randel Gordon, right, and AEDC Senior Enlisted Leader Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Cirricione, center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Thornburgh)

