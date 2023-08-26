Connect with us

Sports

COFFEE POT: Raider defense shows out again; but offense stumbles in 16-0 loss to Tullahoma

Published

Xavier Randolph

Coffee County held Tullahoma to just 75 yards of offense and only a few first downs Friday night.

But the Wildcats hit 3 field goals and capitalized on a short field after a punt return to beat the Raiders 16-0 Friday night at Carden-Jarrell Field in Manchester.

“Defense played great,” said CHS head coach Doug Greene after the game. “Offense was awful. No other way to put it. I run the offense – that’s my fault.

“All positions will be open on Monday,” added Greene.

The Raiders outgained the Wildcats 160 to 75. But The Raiders just never fell into any kind of rhythm.

The Raiders were in Wildcat territory three times in the second half – once on a 30-yard pass from quarterback Cole Pippenger to Kane Dixon to get to the 40; another time on a late interception by Caiden Martin returned to the 40 and a fumble recovery inside the 20.

But each time the Wildcat defense stiffened up and the Raiders never sniffed the end zone.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats leaned heavily on the leg of kicker Grant Chadwick – who was 3-for-3 on field goals, all coming from 40+ yards. Chadwick hit from 53, 47 and 42 yards

The only Wildcat touchdown came with 6:10 to play in the first hal. The Wildcats started at the Raider 8 after a punt return and quarterback Mason Bratcher connected with Ethan Hargrove on a fade.

The loss for the Raiders drops them to 1-1 and sends the coveted Coffee Pot trophy back to Tullahoma.

Coffee County will travel to Shelbyville for a non-region tilt on Friday, Sept. 1. You can hear it live on Thunder Radio 107.9 FM, AM 1320. Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.

