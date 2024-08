Coffee Middle, Westwood volleyball to participate in CHS playday Saturday

Coffee County Central High School volleyball will host the Lady Raider Mayhem middle school volleyball playday Saturday, August 3 at CHS (100 Red Raider Dr.)

There will be a total of 12 middle school teams participating, including Coffee County Middle and Westwood Middle.

Below is the full schedule for the day:

MAIN COURT (CMS and WMS games in bold)

9am – Coffee Middle vs. Flintville

10:30 am – South Lincoln vs. White County

Noon – Unity School vs. HVA Hawks

1:30 pm – Eagleville Middle vs. Warren County Middle

3:00 pm – Highland Rim vs. Tullahoma

4:30 pm – South Middle vs. Westwood

COURT 1

9 am – HVA Hawks vs. South Lincoln

10:30 am – Coffee Middle vs. Unity School

Noon – Coffee Middle vs. South Lincoln

1:30 pm – Highland Rim School vs. Westwood Middle

3:00 pm – South Middle vs. Warren County Middle

4:30 pm – Tullahoma vs. Eagleville Middle

COURT 2

9 am – Unity School vs. White County Middle

10:30 am – Flintville vs. HVA Hawks

Noon – Flintville vs. White County Middle

1:30 pm – South Middle vs. Tullahoma

3:00 pm – Eagleville Middle vs. Westwood Middle

4:30 pm – Warren County Middle vs. Highland Rim School