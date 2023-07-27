Connect with us

Sports

Coffee Middle, Westwood to play in Lady Raider Mayhem playday Saturday

Published

Coffee County Central High School is hosting the Lady Raider Mayhem playday for middle school teams on Saturday, July 29th.

Area schools Coffee Middle and Westwood will be busy in the morning.

Coffee Middle’s schedule is as follows:

9 a.m. CMS vs. Flintville on the main court

10:30 a.m. CMS vs. North Middle on court 2

Noon: CMS vs. South Middle on court 1.

Westwood Middle’s schedule is as follows:

9 a.m: WMS vs. Unity School on Court 2

10:30 a.m.: WMS vs. South Middle on Main Court

Noon: WMS vs. Flintville on Court 2.

All matches at Coffee County Central High School, 100 Red Raider Dr. in Manchester.

