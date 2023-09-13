Coffee Middle, Westwood to host ‘Serving it up to Cancer’ night Thursday

Coffee Middle School and Westwood Middle School volleyball programs will team up on Thursday to “Serve it up to Cancer.”

The annual “Serving it up to Cancer” night will be held Thursday, Sept. 14 at Coffee Middle School with junior varsity play starting at 5 p.m. and varsity to follow.

There will be opportunities to donate throughout the night with a chance to win a volleyball signed by both teams.

Last year, the event raised $1,300 and the 2021 event raised $1,150. All proceeds will go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The varsity volleyball match will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio on the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go App, thunder1320.com. Coffee Middle School is located at 3063 Woodbury Highway in Manchester for anyone wanting to attend and support the cause.