Coffee Middle, Westwood split tennis matches

Westwood and Coffee Middle got together for a cross-town showdown on the tennis courts Tuesday, March 21 at Fred Deadman Park. Westwood picked up the win in boys play with Coffee Middle getting a clean sweep on the girls side.

BOYS RESULTS

Patrick Brown (CMS) wins W 6-2

Christian Galindo (CMS) W 6-0

Levi Avila (WMS) defeats Rafael Gandarilla (CMS) 6-4

Aidan Hayes (WMS) defeats Zeke Gandarilla (CMS) 6-1

Bryson Gray (WMS) defeats Dakota Elliot (CMS) 6-4

DOUBLES

Brown/Z Gandarilla (CMS) W 6-0

Galindo/R Gandarilla (CMS) W 6-1

GIRLS

Mallory Pack (CMS) W 6-4

Isabelle Saner (CMS) W 6-2

Jaydee Nogodula (CMS) W 6-0

Chloe Hensiek (CMS) W 6-2

Sandra Pedroza (CMS) W 6-1

Olivia Bryan (CMS) W 4-2 (Short set)

Pack/Saner (CMS) W 6-1

Nogodula/Hensiek (CMS) W 6-0

Evelyn Hernandez/Penelope Gonzales (CMS) W 4-0 (short set)

(photos below by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio)