Coffee Middle, Westwood Middle partner to ‘serve it up to cancer’

For the second year in a row, Coffee Middle Lady Raider and Westwood Lady Rocket volleyball are partnering to “serve it up to cancer.”

The second annual Cancer Awareness fundraiser night involving the two teams will be at Coffee Middle School Monday, Sept. 19. The junior varsity teams will take on each other at 5:30, followed by varsity action at approximately 6:30 p.m. All proceeds from the night will be donated to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis. This year’s fundraising goal is to surpass the 2021 total of $1,156.

Donations will be taken at the Monday night matches, as well as a raffle of a signed volleyball by each team and a memory banner will be available.

There will also be some local vendors on site (Crazy Daisies, Heather Tucker Desserts, and Main Street to Castle Co.) for the event where a portion of their proceeds will be donated toward the cause.

Coffee Middle School is located at 3063 Woodbury Highway and everyone who has been impacted by cancer is encouraged to attend, help the fundraising cause and support their local middle school volleyball programs.