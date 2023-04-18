Coffee Middle, Westwood golf both earn Monday wins

Coffee Middle 9.5, Franklin County 2.5

Coffee Middle’s second and fourth groups each won 3 flags to none in their matches and CMS cruised past Franklin County at WillowBrook Monday.

Luke Lowe and Gavin Smith won 3-0 and Riley Keele, Elijah Carter and Cooper Hinson won 3-0.

Meanwhile, the group of Jett Trussler, Brody Sizemore and Eli Williams won their match 2-1 and the top group of Levi Rossman and Easton Hinson split 1.5 to 1.5.

Westwood 12, Harris 0

Westwood golf won every single flag over Harris Monday at WillowBrook.

Westwood pairings were Jaxon Phillips and Peyton Evans; Danica Fleenor and Ethan Hamby; Gabriel Bonner and Blaine Bonner; and Calvin Barrett and Cole Watson. All four pairings won their matches 3 flags to 0.