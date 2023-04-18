Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Coffee Middle, Westwood golf both earn Monday wins

Published

Danica Fleenor

Coffee Middle 9.5, Franklin County 2.5

Coffee Middle’s second and fourth groups each won 3 flags to none in their matches and CMS cruised past Franklin County at WillowBrook Monday.

Luke Lowe and Gavin Smith won 3-0 and Riley Keele, Elijah Carter and Cooper Hinson won 3-0.

Meanwhile, the group of Jett Trussler, Brody Sizemore and Eli Williams won their match 2-1 and the top group of Levi Rossman and Easton Hinson split 1.5 to 1.5.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Westwood 12, Harris 0

Westwood golf won every single flag over Harris Monday at WillowBrook.

Westwood pairings were Jaxon Phillips and Peyton Evans; Danica Fleenor and Ethan Hamby; Gabriel Bonner and Blaine Bonner; and Calvin Barrett and Cole Watson. All four pairings won their matches 3 flags to 0.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023