Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Coffee Middle volleyball sweeps Warren County 2-0

Published

The CMS Lady Raiders celebrate a point Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Two big offensive runs were enough to power Coffee Middle Lady Raider volleyball Tuesday night as they dispatched of visiting Warren County 2 sets to 0, winning 25-20 and 25-19 – a match you heard live on Thunder Radio on the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series.

Coffee County fell behind in each set but both times went on similar 8-0 runs to overtake the Pioneers and never looked back.

In set 1 with the Pioneers leading 6-2, CMS batled back to tie the game at 7-7 and then went in front 13-7 as part of a 8-0 run behind the solid service game of Olivia McInnis.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the second set, Hayleigh Harris caught fire at the service line to help lead an 8-0 run and put the Lady Raiders up 18-14 after trailing 14-10. Harris ended the match with a big cross-court kill.

The win pushes CMS to 4-0 on the year.

WANT TO HEAR THE BROADCAST REPLAY FROM CMS VS WARREN COUNTY? CLICK HERE.

Jenslee Nogodula
Brylyn McAdams
Isabelle Saner
Hayleigh Harris
Adalyn Clark
Brylyn McAdams

PHOTOS BY HOLLY PETERSON, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM 1320 AM

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023