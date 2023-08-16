Coffee Middle volleyball sweeps Warren County 2-0

Two big offensive runs were enough to power Coffee Middle Lady Raider volleyball Tuesday night as they dispatched of visiting Warren County 2 sets to 0, winning 25-20 and 25-19 – a match you heard live on Thunder Radio on the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series.

Coffee County fell behind in each set but both times went on similar 8-0 runs to overtake the Pioneers and never looked back.

In set 1 with the Pioneers leading 6-2, CMS batled back to tie the game at 7-7 and then went in front 13-7 as part of a 8-0 run behind the solid service game of Olivia McInnis.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the second set, Hayleigh Harris caught fire at the service line to help lead an 8-0 run and put the Lady Raiders up 18-14 after trailing 14-10. Harris ended the match with a big cross-court kill.

The win pushes CMS to 4-0 on the year.

WANT TO HEAR THE BROADCAST REPLAY FROM CMS VS WARREN COUNTY? CLICK HERE. Jenslee Nogodula Brylyn McAdams Isabelle Saner Hayleigh Harris Adalyn Clark Brylyn McAdams

PHOTOS BY HOLLY PETERSON, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM 1320 AM