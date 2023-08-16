Coffee Middle volleyball sweeps Warren County 2-0

Two big offensive runs were enough to power Coffee Middle Lady Raider volleyball Tuesday night as they dispatched of visiting Warren County 2 sets to 0, winning 25-20 and 25-19 – a match you heard live on Thunder Radio on the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series.
Coffee County fell behind in each set but both times went on similar 8-0 runs to overtake the Pioneers and never looked back.
In set 1 with the Pioneers leading 6-2, CMS batled back to tie the game at 7-7 and then went in front 13-7 as part of a 8-0 run behind the solid service game of Olivia McInnis.
In the second set, Hayleigh Harris caught fire at the service line to help lead an 8-0 run and put the Lady Raiders up 18-14 after trailing 14-10. Harris ended the match with a big cross-court kill.
The win pushes CMS to 4-0 on the year.
WANT TO HEAR THE BROADCAST REPLAY FROM CMS VS WARREN COUNTY? CLICK HERE.
PHOTOS BY HOLLY PETERSON, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM 1320 AM