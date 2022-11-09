Connect with us

Coffee Middle sweeps Community in non conference action

Audie Nicoll

Back to back nights of basketball led to back to back sweeps for Coffee Middle.

Both Lady Raiders and Red Raiders of CMS took care of business at home Tuesday, beating Community. Both games were broadcast live on Thunder Radio WMSR as part of the Coffee County Bank Hometown Sports Series.

Lady Raiders 44, Community 23

It was a slow start for the Lady Raiders – trailing 9-8 at the end of the first quarter. But eventually the offense caught fire.

Eighth grader Kaysen Morgan knocked down 5 3-pointers to lead all scorers with 15 points and the Lady Raiders pulled away for a 44-23 win.

Lilly Matherne and Adalyn Clark each pitched in 8 points in the post for CMS.

As a team, the Lady Raiders were a perfect 4-of-4 at the stripe and only had 4 turnovers on the night. They remain unbeaten.

Raiders 38, Community 13

The Raiders took a 15-10 halftime lead and turned it into a dominating 38-13 blowout win for their fourth straight win.

Audie Nicoll poured in 12 points from the post for the Raiders in the second half. Eighth grader Jett Trussler managed 9 points for the Raiders

