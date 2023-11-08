Coffee Middle splits with Stewarts Creek

Coffee Middle Lady Raiders remained unbeaten with an impressive 38-24 non-conference win over Stewarts Creek Tuesday night in Manchester.

Adalyn Clark piled up 18 points in the win. Hayleigh Harris added 12 and Jenslee Nogodula 7.

CMS got the decisive win despite a bad night at the free throw line, going 5-of-15 at the stripe.

Coffee Middle is now 6-0 on the season.

CMS BOYS 34 , STEWARTS CREEK 47

Coffee Middle trailed by just one at halftime and after three quarters. But the Raiders managed only one fourth-quarter field goal and let a 33-32 deficit slip into a 47-34 non-conference loss to Stewarts Creek Tuesday night.

The Raiders were led by Jaxon Pruitt with 11 points. Landyn Stiefel and Jerrad Morgan each added 7 for CMS in the loss.