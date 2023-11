Coffee Middle hosted Rockvale Middle Tuesday night, splitting non-conference games.

The Lady Raiders blew past the Rockets 51-19 to remain unbeaten. Hayleigh Harris led the way with 14 points and Adalyn Clark pitched in 12.

Meanwhile, in boys play, the Raiders fell behind 14-9 at the half and could not recover, losing 38-33.

Coffee Middle was led by Warren Simmons with 11 points. Jaxon Pruitt scored 10 – all in the fourth quarter.