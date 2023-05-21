Connect with us

Coffee Middle softball finishes state runner up

Published

The 2023 Coffee Middle School Lady Raiders celebrate after winning the sectional tournament Monday, May 15, 2023.

Coffee Middle Lady Raider softball reached the very last game of the season on Saturday – the TMSAA State Championship in Hendersonville.

CMS built a 5-0 lead over the first three innings and led 7-1 headed to the bottom of the fourth, but West Wilson exploded for 9 runs over the next two innings and the Lady Raiders went scoreless over the final three in a 10-7 loss in the state championship game. The Lady Raiders finish as runner up.

Maddi Scott worked the first 4.1 innings before giving way to Kaylee Buckley in the circle. Buckley didn’t allow a run over the last 1.2 innings and just gave up 1 hit.

The Lady Raiders did plenty of damage at the plate early- finishing with 11 hits, including doubles from Briley Jernigan, Scott and Cara Newlin. Maggie Montgomery, Buckley and Jernigan drove in two runs apiece and Scott had a three hit night.

The Lady Raiders finish the season 16-9-1.

