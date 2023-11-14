Connect with us

Coffee Middle rolls to sweep of North Monday night

Published

Adalyn Clark goes up for 2 of her 28 points Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM

The Coffee Middle basketball teams pummeled North in a pair of home conference wins Monday night.

CMS LADY RAIDERS 59, NORTH GATORETTES 23

Coffee Middle jumped in front 23-3 and cruised over North – powered by a 28 point performance from Adalyn Clark, who happened to be celebrating her 14th birthday.

CMS got 11 points from Hayleigh Harris and six apiece from Isabelle Saner and Avery Pruitt.

The win pushes CMS to 8-0 on the season.

(THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO AS PART OF THE HOMETOWN SPORTS SERIES. CLICK HERE FOR THE REPLAY)

CMS RED RAIDERS 47, NORTH GATORS 13

North hit a 3 to cut the Raider lead to 12-8 early in the second quarter.

From there it was all Coffee County.

Coffee Middle’s Ethan Arnold buried back-to-back 3-pointers, followed by a 3-point play from Jerrad Morgan and a 3-pointer from Morgan to spark a 22-0 run that spanned the second and part of the third quarters to pull away.

Morgan led all scorers with 14 points. Landyn Stiefel added 8, Jaxon Pruitt 7, Warren Simmons 7 and Ethan Arnold 6.

The Raiders improve to 4-4 win the win.

Both CMS teams will play Westwood on Friday at Coffee County High School. Girls tip at 6 with boys to follow.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO FOR THE COFFEE COUNTY BANK HOMETOWN SPORTS SERIES. CLICK HERE FOR THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

