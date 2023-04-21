Coffee Middle releases 2023 Football Schedule; will include new conference layout and playoffs

Middle School football is just shy of 3 months away from kickoff of the 2023 season. The new season for Coffee Middle school will be different than any in recent history.

The Raiders and the Central Tennessee Conference (CTC) have picked up new teams for the conference and will split into two divisions – East and West. The top two teams in each division will play in a 4-team playoff to close the season.

Teams in the CTC East will be Coffee County Middle, North Franklin, Tullahoma and Warren County. Teams in the CTC West will be Bridgforth, EO Coffman, Harris and Lewisburg. Bridgeforth is located in Pulaski and EO Coffman in Lawrenceburg.

Coffee Middle will open the season Aug. 3 with a non-conference game at home against West Wilson and then a non-conference road trip to Walter J. Baird on Aug. 10.

Then comes a heavy dose of conference play.

The Raiders will travel to Warren County on Aug. 15, host Lewisburg on Aug. 22, travel to North on Aug. 29, travel to Harris on Sept. 5 and host Tullahoma on Sept. 12.

During the week of Sept. 19-23 will be playoff games. The no. 2 seed from each division will play the no. 1 seed from the opposite division. The winners will play a championship Sept. 30 at the remaining East School. That first playoff week will also matchup the no.3 vs. no. 3 and no. 4 vs. no. 4 from each division as an extra bowl type of game.

Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, AM 1320 will be on hand for as many CMS games as possible this fall. Complete broadcast schedule will be released in July.

2023 COFFEE MIDDLE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 3 vs. West Wilson at 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 10 at Walter J. Baird at 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 15 at Warren County at 6:30 p.m.*

Aug. 22 vs. Lewisburg at 6:30 p.m.*

Aug. 29 at North at 6:30 p.m.*

Sept. 5 at Harris at 6:30 p.m.*

Sept. 12 vs. Tullahoma at 6:30 p.m.***

Sept. 19 – Playoff semi-finals

Sept. 30 – Championship Game

*denotes CTC game

***homecoming

Bold indicates home game (Raider Academy, 865 McMinnville Highway)