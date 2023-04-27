Connect with us

Coffee Middle Raiders drop Warren County 7-2

Audie Nicoll - Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

With the CTC title already locked up, Coffee Middle handled business with a 7-2 win over Warren County Wednesday night in Manchester.

Coffee County scored 3 in the first and added 3 insurance runs in teh bottom of the sixth inning to pull away from the Pioneers, who committed 4 errors to help CMS.

Boone Floyd homered and tripled and had a pair of RBI in the win for the Raiders. Chase Leonard also tripled.

Eli Hancock and Kasen Shores split time on the mound. Hancock earned the win, allowing 2 earned runs over 4 innings. He walked 6 and struck out 3. Shores scattered 3 hits and kept the Pioneers scoreless in his 3 innings on the bump. He struck out 1 and didn’t walk a batter.

