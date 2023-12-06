Coffee Middle picks up road split with Rockvale

Coffee Middle basketball hit the road in non-conference action Tuesday, picking up a split with Rockvale.

CMS Lady Raiders 41, Rockvale 13

The CMS Lady Raiders improved to 14-0 on the season in a rout of Rockvale Tuesday – winning 41-13.

Seventh grade point guard Jenslee Nogodula led the way for CMS with 13 points. Hayleigh Harris pitched in 8, Adalyn Clark 7 and Kinsley Pruitt 7.

CMS Red Raiders 26, Rockvale 33

A slow start proved too much to overcome for the Red Raiders. CMS scored only 3 points in the first quarter and went on to lose 33-26 Tuesday night.

Jaxon Pruitt led the way for CMS with 12 points. Landyn Stiefel added 8.

The loss drops Coffee County to 6-8 on the year.

Both teams will host Warren County on Thursday in a return to conference play. Girls tip at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow.