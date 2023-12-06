Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Coffee Middle picks up road split with Rockvale

Published

Jaxon Pruitt

Coffee Middle basketball hit the road in non-conference action Tuesday, picking up a split with Rockvale.

CMS Lady Raiders 41, Rockvale 13

The CMS Lady Raiders improved to 14-0 on the season in a rout of Rockvale Tuesday – winning 41-13.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Seventh grade point guard Jenslee Nogodula led the way for CMS with 13 points. Hayleigh Harris pitched in 8, Adalyn Clark 7 and Kinsley Pruitt 7.

CMS Red Raiders 26, Rockvale 33

A slow start proved too much to overcome for the Red Raiders. CMS scored only 3 points in the first quarter and went on to lose 33-26 Tuesday night.

Jaxon Pruitt led the way for CMS with 12 points. Landyn Stiefel added 8.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The loss drops Coffee County to 6-8 on the year.

Both teams will host Warren County on Thursday in a return to conference play. Girls tip at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023