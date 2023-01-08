Coffee Middle opens CTC tournament Tuesday at North. See brackets and information here

Coffee Middle School basketball boys and girls will open postseason play this week in the Central Tennessee Conference tournament, which will be held at North Middle School in Franklin County.

The Lady Raiders finished as co-champions in the regular season with Warren County and will draw the no. 1 seed and a first round BYE in the tournament. They will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 against either West Tullahoma (no. 4) or Harris (no. 5). The Lady Raiders split with West this season and swept Harris.

A win on Tuesday would put the Lady Raiders in the championship at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. (see full bracket below). It is a single-elimination tournament. The Lady Raiders finished conference play 10-2.

Meanwhile, the CMS boys finished second in the regular season behind top seeded Harris. The Raiders (no. 2) will play South Middle at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at North Middle. A win in that game moves them to the semi-finals at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 against either East Tullahoma or North. The boys championship is at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. The Raider boys finished conference play 9-3.

CTC Girls Tournament Bracket