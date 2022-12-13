Connect with us

Coffee Middle Lady Raiders thump South

Published

Eighth grade guard Jaydee Nogudula. -- File photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio

The Lady Raiders of Coffee Middle picked up their 12th win of the basketball season with a 44-10 thumping of South Monday in Franklin County.

The Lady Raiders got a 16 point performance from 8th grade guard Jaydee Nogodula in the win. Post players Lilly Matherne and Adalyn Clark added 7 and 6 points, respectively. Kaysen Morgan pitched in 6.

CMS is now 12-3 on the season, 9-2 in CTC play.

Their game scheduled for Tuesday against Rockvale has been cancelled. They Lady Raiders will play Christiana at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Stewarts Creek Middle.

