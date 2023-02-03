Coffee Middle Lady Raiders advance to semi-finals of State Sectional

The Coffee Middle Lady Raiders continued their season by beating Sunset Middle School 39-27 in the quarter-finals of the TMSAA State Sectional at Stewarts Creek Middle School Thursday night, Feb. 2.

The Lady Raiders got a monster night from post Lilly Matherne, who piled up 16 points – including 6 quick ones in the first quarter. Kaysen Morgan knocked down a pair of first quarter 3-pointers to give CMS 16 early points in the opening period.

Morgan finished with 8 points. Adalyn Clark also dropped in 8 points – all in the first half – Jenslee Nogodula 4 and Jaydee Nogodula 3.

The Lady Raiders advance to the semi-finals at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Stewarts Creek. A win in that game would advance them to the championship at 5 p.m. Saturday. A loss ends the season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The winner of the state sectional advances to the TMSAA State Tournament.