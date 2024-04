Coffee Middle Golf went to Bear Trace and got a dominant 12-0 win over Franklin County Wednesday.

All four groups on the course for Coffee Middle got clean 3 flags to 0 wins.

Winning groups were Levi Rossman, Caleb Stubb; Luke Lowe, Elijah Carter; Riley Keele, Rylan Melson; Eli Williams and Dax Carney.

It was the third win of the season for CMS.