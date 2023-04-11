Coffee Middle Golf drops Westwood Monday at WillowBrook

Coffee Middle Golf picked up a 8 flags to 4 win over Westwood Monday afternoon at WillowBrook Golf Course.

The big swing for CMS came from the first and fourth groups on the course.

Dax Carney and Gavin Smith won their grouping 3-0 over over Gabriel Bonner and Taylor Porter; while Levi Rossman and Riley Keele won their grouping 3-0 over Jaxon Phillips and Ethan Hambly.

Westwood’s group of Peyton Evans and Danica Fleenor beat Luke Lowe and Elijah Carter 3-0.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The third grouping went to CMS 2-1, with Jett Trussler and Brody Sizemore earning 2 flags to Westwood’s 1 for Blaine Bonner and Calvin Barrett.