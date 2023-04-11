Connect with us

Sports

Coffee Middle Golf drops Westwood Monday at WillowBrook

Published

Luke Lowe

Coffee Middle Golf picked up a 8 flags to 4 win over Westwood Monday afternoon at WillowBrook Golf Course.

The big swing for CMS came from the first and fourth groups on the course.

Dax Carney and Gavin Smith won their grouping 3-0 over over Gabriel Bonner and Taylor Porter; while Levi Rossman and Riley Keele won their grouping 3-0 over Jaxon Phillips and Ethan Hambly.

Westwood’s group of Peyton Evans and Danica Fleenor beat Luke Lowe and Elijah Carter 3-0.

The third grouping went to CMS 2-1, with Jett Trussler and Brody Sizemore earning 2 flags to Westwood’s 1 for Blaine Bonner and Calvin Barrett.

There was an extra match that did not affect the final score, with CMS’ Eli Williams and Kendall Kesling winning 2.5 to 0.5 flags over Westwood’s Ily Allen and Cole Watson.

Danica Fleenor
