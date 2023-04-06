Coffee Middle Golf Comes out on Top in First Match

Coffee Middle Golf opened the 2023 spring season with an 8 flags to 0 win over Harris in a weather-shortened match Wednesday at Riverbend Country Club in Bedford County.

All four CMS teams on the course won 2 flags to none before the match ended after six holes. Golfing were teams of Riley Keele and Luke Lowe; Levi Rossman and Elijah Carter; Jett Trussler, Brody Sizemore and Easton Henson; Rylan Melson, Gavin Smith and Cooper Henson.

In a nine-hole middle school match, the course is broken up into three, 3-hole segments. Winning 2 of 3 holes earns a flag. Tying through 3 holes earns half of a flag for each team.