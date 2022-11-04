Coffee Middle girls spank South

The Coffee Middle Lady Raider basketball team kept its perfect record in tact with a decisive 49-16 thumping of South Middle Thursday night in Manchester.

All 10 players on the roster got playing time and 8 different Lady Raiders scored in the winning effort.

Lilly Matherne led the way in the book with 13 points and Kaysen Morgan added 11. Jaydee Nogodula pitched in 7 points for CMS.

The Lady Raiders improve to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in CTC play. They will travel to East Tullahoma on Monday, Nov. 7.