Coffee Middle gets road sweep of North

Coffee Middle School basketball teams got their first sweep of the year – picking up two wins at North Franklin Tuesday evening.

The Lady Raiders left Franklin County with a 36-22 win – holding North to only 7 points in the entire second half.

“Proud of our post play tonight, also,” said CMS head coach David Vinson. “We have been working on getting posts more involved.”

The Lady Raiders got 10 points apiece from Adalyn Clark and Lilly Matherne. Kaysen Morgan pitched in 9.

Meanwhile, despite being down a few starters and some subs due to sickness, the Raider boys got their first win of the year, beating North 25-20. Jerrad Morgan led CMS with 8 points and Marc Rollman 7 – all coming in the first half.

Both teams will play their first official home game Thursday against South. Girls tip at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow.