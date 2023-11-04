Coffee Middle gets road sweep at West Tullahoma

Coffee Middle girls and boys basketball went on the road Thursday and picked up a tough road conference sweep over West Tullahoma.

Lady Raiders 47, West 31

The Lady Raiders kept their undefeated start to the season going with a 47-31 win over West, led by a season high 17 points from Jenslee Nogodula.

Eighth grade post Hayleigh Harris added 11 for CMS.

Red Raiders 36, West 27

Red Raider Landyn Stiefel had himself a game Thursday night – giving the Raiders a steady 18 point performance to lead the Raiders to a 36-27 win.

Seventh grader Rylan Abellana added 10 — all coming on a perfect 10-for-10 night at the charity stripe.