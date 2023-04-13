Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Coffee Middle gets 8-7 win in extra innings

Published

Jaxon Pruitt - Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio WMSR

The CMS Red Raiders continue to find ways to win baseball games.

Wednesday it was Leiton Yancer working a walk, stealing two bases and then scoring on a ground ball hit by Jaxon Pruitt to give the Raiders an 8-7 win at Lincoln County in 8 innings.

It was Pruitt’s second RBI of the game.

CMS had four players with extra base hits – Chris Leonard, Audie Nicoll, Pruitt and August Lynch all doubled.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Raiders led 5=2, but the Falcons tied the game in the fourth and that stood until CMS pushed one across in extra innings.

Yancer earned the win on the mound. He pitched 3.2 innings and allowed 4 earned runs on 5 hits while walking 2 and striking out 3. Nicoll and Boone Floyd worked the other 4.1 innings.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023