Coffee Middle gets 8-7 win in extra innings

The CMS Red Raiders continue to find ways to win baseball games.

Wednesday it was Leiton Yancer working a walk, stealing two bases and then scoring on a ground ball hit by Jaxon Pruitt to give the Raiders an 8-7 win at Lincoln County in 8 innings.

It was Pruitt’s second RBI of the game.

CMS had four players with extra base hits – Chris Leonard, Audie Nicoll, Pruitt and August Lynch all doubled.

The Raiders led 5=2, but the Falcons tied the game in the fourth and that stood until CMS pushed one across in extra innings.

Yancer earned the win on the mound. He pitched 3.2 innings and allowed 4 earned runs on 5 hits while walking 2 and striking out 3. Nicoll and Boone Floyd worked the other 4.1 innings.