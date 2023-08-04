Connect with us

Coffee Middle football shutout in season opener

Warren Simmons

West Wilson showed up late to the season opener Thursday night in Manchester. But they were ready to play when they got off the bus.

The Warrirors from Mt Juliet took a 27-0 lead into the halftime break and kept the score right there on their way to a 27-0 win over the Coffee Middle Red Raiders at Carden-Jarrell Field – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series.

LISTEN TO THE BROADCAST REPLAY BY CLICKING HERE.

Offensively, the Raiders struggled to get anything going. Kameron Stafford led the Raiders in rushing from his quarterback position and had completions to Corontez Garrett and Rylee McBroom. Garrett had a team-long run of 16 years.

Brody Crase pulled down an interception for the Raider defense.

Coffee Middle falls to 0-1 on the season.

