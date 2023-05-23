Coffee Middle edges Westwood in CTC golf championship

Coffee Middle School golf edged Westwood 6.5 flags to 5.5 in the CTC Golf Championship Monday at WillowBrook Golf Course.
The championship win was the second year in a row for Raider golfers to claim a conference title. They wrap the 2023 season without a loss.
CMS Levi Rossman and Riley Keele win 3 flags to 0 over Jaxon Phillips and Calvin Barrett
CMS Gavin Smith and Dax Carney with 2.5 flags to 0.5 over Danica Fleenor and Gabriel Bonner
WMS Peyton Evans and Blaine Bonner win 3 flags to 0 over CMS Luke Lowe and Elijah Carter
WMS Ethan Hamby, Cole Watson and Taylor Porter win 2 flags to 1 over CMS Jett Trussler and Brody Sizemore