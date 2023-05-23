Connect with us

Coffee Middle edges Westwood in CTC golf championship

The 2023 CMS golf team capped the season with a CTC championship win over Westwood Monday. --

Coffee Middle School golf edged Westwood 6.5 flags to 5.5 in the CTC Golf Championship Monday at WillowBrook Golf Course.

The championship win was the second year in a row for Raider golfers to claim a conference title. They wrap the 2023 season without a loss.

CMS Levi Rossman and Riley Keele win 3 flags to 0 over Jaxon Phillips and Calvin Barrett

CMS Gavin Smith and Dax Carney with 2.5 flags to 0.5 over Danica Fleenor and Gabriel Bonner

WMS Peyton Evans and Blaine Bonner win 3 flags to 0 over CMS Luke Lowe and Elijah Carter

WMS Ethan Hamby, Cole Watson and Taylor Porter win 2 flags to 1 over CMS Jett Trussler and Brody Sizemore

