Coffee Middle School golf is headed back to the CTC championship for the second year in a row.

The Raiders handled Franklin County 10.5 flags to 1.5 flags Monday afternoon at WillowBrook Golf Course.

Coffee County will play Monday, May 15 in the CTC Title Match against either Westwood or Tullahoma.

May 8 versus Franklin County

Levi Rossman and Dax Carney win 3-0

Luke Lowe and Elijah Carter tie 1.5 – 1.5

Gavin Smith and Riley Keele with 3-0

Jett Trussler and Brody Sizemore win 3-0