Coffee Middle basketball swept at Rockvale

The first game back from the Christmas break didn’t go well for Coffee Middle School basketball as both teams opened up with a tough, non-conference opponent in Rockvale.

The Lady Raiders dropped a tight 6-point contest 41-35 despite leading by 1 at halftime.

Jaydee Nogodula led CMS in the book with 15 points, followed by 9 from Kaysen Morgan and 7 from Lilly Matherne.

The Raiders boys lost in blowout fashion, falling 56-17.

The Raiders were down 28-8 by halftime and could never get the offense in rhythm. Audie Nicoll finished with 6 points and Brody Sizemore managed 5 for CMS.

Both teams will be at Warren County to wrap up regular season conference play Thursday, Jan. 5. Girls tip at 6 with the boys to follow.