Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Coffee Middle basketball swept at Rockvale

Published

Eighth grade guard Jaydee Nogudula. -- File photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio

The first game back from the Christmas break didn’t go well for Coffee Middle School basketball as both teams opened up with a tough, non-conference opponent in Rockvale.

The Lady Raiders dropped a tight 6-point contest 41-35 despite leading by 1 at halftime.

Jaydee Nogodula led CMS in the book with 15 points, followed by 9 from Kaysen Morgan and 7 from Lilly Matherne.

The Raiders boys lost in blowout fashion, falling 56-17.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Raiders were down 28-8 by halftime and could never get the offense in rhythm. Audie Nicoll finished with 6 points and Brody Sizemore managed 5 for CMS.

Both teams will be at Warren County to wrap up regular season conference play Thursday, Jan. 5. Girls tip at 6 with the boys to follow.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022