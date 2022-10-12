Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Coffee Middle basketball rolls past Warren County in 6th grade play

Published

Coffee Middle School 6th grade basketball cruised to a pair of wins over Warren County Tuesday night in McMinnville.

The Raider boys led 21-3 after one quarter and went on to a 51-5 win over the Pioneers.

Jaxon Pruitt led the way in the book for CMS with 13 points and Ethan Arnold added 10. Lane Sheppard pitched in 9 and Rylan Abellana 8.

Meanwhile, the 6th grade Lady Raiders also won in blowout fashion – 48-16.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jenslee Nogodula and Kinsley Pruitt each piled up 13 points and Avery Pruitt produced 12 for Coffee County.

The CMS 6th graders will play West Tullahoma at home on Thursday, Oct. 13.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022