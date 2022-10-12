Coffee Middle basketball rolls past Warren County in 6th grade play

Coffee Middle School 6th grade basketball cruised to a pair of wins over Warren County Tuesday night in McMinnville.

The Raider boys led 21-3 after one quarter and went on to a 51-5 win over the Pioneers.

Jaxon Pruitt led the way in the book for CMS with 13 points and Ethan Arnold added 10. Lane Sheppard pitched in 9 and Rylan Abellana 8.

Meanwhile, the 6th grade Lady Raiders also won in blowout fashion – 48-16.

Jenslee Nogodula and Kinsley Pruitt each piled up 13 points and Avery Pruitt produced 12 for Coffee County.

The CMS 6th graders will play West Tullahoma at home on Thursday, Oct. 13.