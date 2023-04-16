Connect with us

Coffee Middle baseball suffers first loss of season

Published

Audie Nicoll - Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Saturday was a good news, bad news proposition for the Coffee Middle Red Raider baseball team.

Bad news – the Raiders committed 8 defensive errors and lost to Oakland 5-1.

Good news – The Raiders outhit the Patriots 9-4, committed 8 defensive errors and still only lost by 4 to the top team in Murfreesboro.

Despite the 9 hits, the Raiders were only able to push 1 run across – coming on an RBI single from Kasen Morison in the first inning. Of Coffee County’s 9 hits, the only extra base hit was a double by Audie Nicoll.

Xander Meeks pitched well but was tagged with the loss on the mound. Meeks didn’t allow an earned run – scattering a pair of hits and striking out 3.

The Raiders are now 9-1 this spring.

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023