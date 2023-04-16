Coffee Middle baseball suffers first loss of season

Saturday was a good news, bad news proposition for the Coffee Middle Red Raider baseball team.

Bad news – the Raiders committed 8 defensive errors and lost to Oakland 5-1.

Good news – The Raiders outhit the Patriots 9-4, committed 8 defensive errors and still only lost by 4 to the top team in Murfreesboro.

Despite the 9 hits, the Raiders were only able to push 1 run across – coming on an RBI single from Kasen Morison in the first inning. Of Coffee County’s 9 hits, the only extra base hit was a double by Audie Nicoll.

Xander Meeks pitched well but was tagged with the loss on the mound. Meeks didn’t allow an earned run – scattering a pair of hits and striking out 3.

The Raiders are now 9-1 this spring.