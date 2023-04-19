Connect with us

Coffee Middle baseball steps out of conference and snags win over Stewarts Creek; Lady Raiders fall to Blackman

Published

COFFEE MIDDLE RED RAIDERS 10, STEWARTS CREEK 6

The CMS Raider baseball team banged out 11 hits, scored 6 in the top of the fourth and beat Stewarts Creek 10-6 Tuesday to complete the season sweep of the Redhawks.

All of Coffee County’s 11 hits were singles. Jaxon Pruitt, August Lynch, Boone Floyd and Grayson Sadler all had multi-hit games for CMS.

Leiton Yancer, Audie Nicoll and Floyd each drove in 2 runs apiece.

COFFEE MIDDLE LADY RAIDERS 6, BLACKMAN 8

Blackman scored w in the 8th – then 2 more in the 9th to get an 8-6 extra innings win over Coffee Middle School Tuesday night in Manchester.

The Lady Raiders were down by 2 in the bottom of the 8th and tied the game when Maddi Scott scored on a ground ball. But CMS stranded the would-be game winning run at third, gave up 2 on a dinger in the top of the 9th and couldn’t come back again.

Maggie Montgomery, Kaylee Buckley and Taylor McBride all doubled in the game for CMS.

Buckley pitched all 9 innings.

