Coffee Middle baseball steps out of conference and snags win over Stewarts Creek; Lady Raiders fall to Blackman

COFFEE MIDDLE RED RAIDERS 10, STEWARTS CREEK 6

The CMS Raider baseball team banged out 11 hits, scored 6 in the top of the fourth and beat Stewarts Creek 10-6 Tuesday to complete the season sweep of the Redhawks.

All of Coffee County’s 11 hits were singles. Jaxon Pruitt, August Lynch, Boone Floyd and Grayson Sadler all had multi-hit games for CMS.

Leiton Yancer, Audie Nicoll and Floyd each drove in 2 runs apiece.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

COFFEE MIDDLE LADY RAIDERS 6, BLACKMAN 8

Blackman scored w in the 8th – then 2 more in the 9th to get an 8-6 extra innings win over Coffee Middle School Tuesday night in Manchester.

The Lady Raiders were down by 2 in the bottom of the 8th and tied the game when Maddi Scott scored on a ground ball. But CMS stranded the would-be game winning run at third, gave up 2 on a dinger in the top of the 9th and couldn’t come back again.

Maggie Montgomery, Kaylee Buckley and Taylor McBride all doubled in the game for CMS.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Buckley pitched all 9 innings.