Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Coffee Middle Baseball stays perfect with 4-2 win over Siegel

Published

August Lynch. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio

Coffee County middle pushed single runs across in the fourth and fifth innings to beat visiting Siegel 4-2 Tuesday afternoon.

Kasen Shores scored on an error in the fourth to to take a 3-2 lead and a wild pitch allowed Chase Leonard to scamper home an inning later.

From there it was dominant pitching for Coffee County. Boone Floyd earned the win – allowing 2 earned runs over 4 innings while striking out 5 and scattering a pair of hits.

Garyson Sadler fired 2.1 innings of 3 hits ball without allowing a run and Audie Nicoll recorded two outs – both via strikeout.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Raiders remain unbeaten on the year.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023