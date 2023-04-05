Coffee Middle Baseball stays perfect with 4-2 win over Siegel

Coffee County middle pushed single runs across in the fourth and fifth innings to beat visiting Siegel 4-2 Tuesday afternoon.

Kasen Shores scored on an error in the fourth to to take a 3-2 lead and a wild pitch allowed Chase Leonard to scamper home an inning later.

From there it was dominant pitching for Coffee County. Boone Floyd earned the win – allowing 2 earned runs over 4 innings while striking out 5 and scattering a pair of hits.

Garyson Sadler fired 2.1 innings of 3 hits ball without allowing a run and Audie Nicoll recorded two outs – both via strikeout.

The Raiders remain unbeaten on the year.