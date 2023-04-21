Coffee Middle baseball, softball sweep Harris Thursday night at home

Coffee Middle baseball got a big 6-run fifth inning and a solid 6.2 innings on the mound from Leiton Yancer Thursday in a 7-1 CTC win at home over Harris Middle (Shelbyville) – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Peoples Bank & Trust Hometown Sports Series.

Pitching and defense was the name of the game for the Raiders.

Yancer was solid – going 6.2 innings and allowing one unearned run in the seventh inning while walking three and striking out 7. He scattered just 3 hits.

But the Eagles did threaten in the fourth. With the score tied 0-0, the Eagles loaded the bases with no outs and the middle of the lineup at the plate. Yancer got a shallow pop up, a strikeout, and then Augie Lynch made a solid defensive play in the hole at short stop to end the threat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Raiders scored 6 of their 7 in the fifth inning. Kasen Morrison drew a bases loaded walk to push Lynch home for the first run. A bases loaded bunt by Sadler pushed across the second run then Chase Leonard busted the game open with a 2 RBI single to right-center.

Kasen Shores and Yancer added RBIs for CMS.

COFFEE MIDDLE SOFTBALL 13, HARRIS 0

(PHOTO – Maggie Montgomery (13) snags the ball for Coffee Middle Thursday, April 20 in a win over Harris. — Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR. )

A big 8-run first set the tone as Coffee Middle thumped Harris 13-0 in softball Thursday night.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Cara Newlin earned the win in the circle with a 3 inning shutout performance and 3 stirkeouts. Newlin also had a triple, RBI and 2 runs scored at the plate.