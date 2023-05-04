Coffee Middle baseball, softball both advance to

Connect with us

Coffee Middle baseball and softball teams are headed to the Area 6 Championship after winning in the semi-finals Wednesday night in Manchester.

Lady Raiders 7, Franklin County 3

The Lady Raiders took a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the sixth then busted things open with a 3 run inning to pull away.

Madi Scott went the distance in the circle – striking out 11 Franklin County batters in the win. Scott also knocked in a pair of runs at the plate.

The win puts the Lady Raiders in the area championship Friday, May 5.

Raiders baseball 7, Lewisburg 5

Coffee County outhit Lewisburg 9-3 and overcame 5 defensive errors to drop the Tigers 7-5 in the Area 6 semi-finals Wednesday in Manchester.

Leiton Yancer earned the win on the bump – striking out 6 and scattering 3 hits. All 5 runs to score on his watch were unearned.

In fact, Lewisburg didn’t score an earned run all game.

Boone Floyd doubled twice and knocked in a pair of runs for the Raiders. Kasen Morrison tripled and knocked in 1.

The Raiders advance to the area championship at 5 p.m. Friday.

