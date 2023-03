Kasen Morrison knocked in 4 runs at the plate and Jaxon Pruitt and August Lynch each scored three times to lead the Coffee Middle Red Raider baseball team to a dominating 13-3 win over South Tuesday.

Boone Floyd and Morrison each had triples in the win and Pruitt doubled.

Kasen Shores earned the win on the mound, working 5 innings and allowing 2 earned runs while striking out 5 and walking 1.

CMS pushed 3 runs across in the bottom of the 5th to end the game early via mercy rule.