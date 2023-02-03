Coffee County’s Osbourne signs football scholarship with Austin Peay

Coffee County Central standout athlete Jahlin Osbourne honored his verbal commitment Thursday, signing on the dotted line to continue his football career at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville.

Osbourne signed in the CHS library in front of friends, coaches and teammates.

The Governors play in the Division I ASUN conference after spending nearly 50 years in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Osbourne said the offensive style and his potential usage were selling points for him.

“The coaches, they told me straight up they wanted me to be a tight end and a big bodied receiver,” explained Osbourne. “Their offense is so similar to Coach [Doug] Greene’s (Coffee County head coach) so I feel like I can go in there and make an impact quick.”

Osbourne said some teams talked about moving him strictly to receiver and others even saw him as a defender.

He plans to major in physical education.

“I want to thank Parker [Gunn] and Meghan [Messick] for taking me up there every weekend for official visits and to camps and stuff like that,” added Osbourne.

As a tight end for the Red Raiders in the 2022 season, Osbourne was a key piece to the Red Raider offense and their 9-3 run that included a playoff victory and a region championship. Osbourne caught 49 passes for 651 yards and three touchdowns. He was named Region Tight End of the Year.