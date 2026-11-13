Coffee County’s Jules Ferrell Signs with MTSU Women’s Basketball

Coffee County Central High School senior point guard Jules Ferrell officially signed Wednesday to continue her basketball career at Middle Tennessee State University.

Ferrell has put together an impressive high school basketball career, earning Freshman of the Year and All-District honors during her freshman season with the Lady Raiders. She followed that performance with another All-District selection as a sophomore.

Following her sophomore season, Ferrell transferred to Middle Tennessee Christian School for her junior campaign, where she earned recognition as a 2026 TSSAA Division II-A Miss Basketball finalist, placing her among the top players in her classification.

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Ferrell returned to Coffee County for her senior season and has impressed throughout preseason action as she prepares for one final year in a Lady Raider uniform.

With her college future officially secured, Ferrell will look to help lead Coffee County through a successful senior campaign before continuing her basketball career in Murfreesboro with the Blue Raiders.

The Lady Raiders are scheduled to tip off their regular season next week. Screenshot