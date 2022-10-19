Coffee County Young Sportsman Deer Rally, Oct. 29

Wildlife Officer Tim Hancock with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, committee members and sponsors would like to invite all eligible hunters (ages 6-16) who participate in this year’s Statewide Young Sportsman Deer Hunt, to the 2022 Coffee County Young Sportsman Deer Rally.

Admission is FREE for all events, including lunch starting at 10 a.m.

Eligible hunters will be given one ticket for prize drawings upon registering at the entrance. Successful hunters can check in their harvest at the event to be entered into an additional drawing.

The Coffee County Young Sportsman Deer Rally will take place October 29, 2022 from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Coffee County Fair Grounds, 99 Lakeview Dr.