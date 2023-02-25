Coffee County wrestling to have 3 medalists at state meet; Myers to wrestle for 3rd

Coffee County Central is guaranteed to have three wrestlers medal in the state meet this weekend at the Williamson Ag Expo Center – the most for the program ever in one season.

The group is headlined by junior Blayne Myers, who will be wrestling for third place in the 285-pound weight class Saturday.

Myers won his first two matches at the state meet to reach the semi-finals before losing to senior Keimel Redford of Science Hill. Myers won his consolation match by pinfall, putting him in the third place match on Saturday.

Sophomore Jade Lenhart won her consolation round and won by pin in her blood round before losing later in the day. She will wrestle for 5th place on Saturday. Meanwhile, Jake Barlow has followed the same path in boys 160 pound division – winning in the second round of consolation then winning blood round 10-2 before falling. He will wrestle for 5th place on Saturday.