Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Coffee County wrestling to have 3 medalists at state meet; Myers to wrestle for 3rd

Published

Blayne Myers (top) - Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio

Coffee County Central is guaranteed to have three wrestlers medal in the state meet this weekend at the Williamson Ag Expo Center – the most for the program ever in one season.

The group is headlined by junior Blayne Myers, who will be wrestling for third place in the 285-pound weight class Saturday.

Myers won his first two matches at the state meet to reach the semi-finals before losing to senior Keimel Redford of Science Hill. Myers won his consolation match by pinfall, putting him in the third place match on Saturday.

Sophomore Jade Lenhart won her consolation round and won by pin in her blood round before losing later in the day. She will wrestle for 5th place on Saturday. Meanwhile, Jake Barlow has followed the same path in boys 160 pound division – winning in the second round of consolation then winning blood round 10-2 before falling. He will wrestle for 5th place on Saturday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

11 hours ago

News

REPORT: Shelbyville rescuers searching for man who jumped in Duck River, never resurfaced

According to a report from the Shelbyville Times Gazette, rescue workers in Shelbyville searched most of Thursday afternoon for a man who jumped into...

1 day ago

News

TEMA Encourages Tennesseans to Prepare for Severe Weather Threats

Tennessee’s Severe Weather Awareness Week (SWAW) is Feb. 19-25, 2023, and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and National Weather Service (NWS) are asking...

4 days ago