Coffee County wrestlers split with Moore Co., Mt. Juliet

Published

Coffee County Central wrestling competed with Mt. Juliet and Moore County Tuesday, earning team splits. Results are below:

Coffee County (COFF) 48.0 Moore County (MOO) 12.0

106: Double Forfeit 113: Double Forfeit 120: Double Forfeit 126: Double Forfeit 132: Payton Gold (MOO) over Bradley Dahmer (COFF) (Fall 3:02) 138: Aston Dorsett (MOO) over Ryan James (COFF) (Fall 5:46) 145: Asher Centeno (COFF) over   (MOO) (For.) 152: Tommy Miller (COFF) over   (MOO) (For.) 160: Jacob  Barlow (COFF) over   (MOO) (For.) 170: Zachary Warrick (COFF) over   (MOO) (For.) 182: Kendall James (COFF) over Evan Miller (MOO) (Fall 0:44) 195: Kaleb Dodson (COFF) over   (MOO) (For.) 220: Harvey Pack (COFF) over   (MOO) (For.) 285: Blayne Myers (COFF) over   (MOO) (For.)

Mt. Juliet (MTJU) 51.0 Coffee County (COFF) 15.0

120: Double Forfeit 126: Skylar Leaver (MTJU) over   (COFF) (For.) 132: Joseph Schwab (MTJU) over Bradley Dahmer (COFF) (Fall 0:39) 138: Alex Velazquez (MTJU) over Ryan James (COFF) (Fall 3:03) 145: Canon Prince (MTJU) over Asher Centeno (COFF) (Fall 2:49) 152: Hunter Eldridge (MTJU) over Tommy Miller (COFF) (Dec 10-6) 160: Jacob  Barlow (COFF) over   (MTJU) (For.) 170: Landon Griffin (MTJU) over Zachary Warrick (COFF) (Fall 2:51) 182: Kendall James (COFF) over Gavin Moseley (MTJU) (Dec 15-13) 195: William Czerniak (MTJU) over Kaleb Dodson (COFF) (Fall 1:26) 220: Dustin Cunningham (MTJU) over Harvey Pack (COFF) (Fall 0:54) 285: Blayne Myers (COFF) over   (MTJU) (For.) 106: Bryce Buckwalter (MTJU) over   (COFF) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit

Moore County (Girls) vs. Coffee County High School (Girls) @ Coffee-MT Juliet-Moore tri meet on 01/17/2023.

Coffee County High School (Girls) (COFG) 12.0 Moore County (Girls) (MOOG) 6.0

138: Delainee Driver (COFG) over Lavenia Chase (MOOG) (Inj. [time]) 145: Deshea Lentz (MOOG) over Abigail Rue (COFG) (Fall 1:08) 152: Abigail Rue (COFG) over Jayden White (MOOG) (Fall 1:55)

Coffee County High School (Girls) vs. Mt. Juliet (Girls) @ Coffee county, Moore county on 01/17/2023.

Mt. Juliet (Girls) (MTJG) 12.0 Coffee County High School (Girls) (COFG) 0.0

145: Julia Jirka (MTJG) over Delainee Driver (COFG) (Fall 0:19) 152: Julia Jirka (MTJG) over Estrella Howard (COFG) (Fall 0:54)

