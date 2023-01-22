Coffee County wrestlers bring home hardware from MTWOA tournament

Central High School wrestling had 13 athletes competing in junior varsity, freshman and girls competition at the MTWOA Grand Championship over the weekend, with several bringing home hardware.

Sophomore Austin Green took first place in the junior varsity 133 pound division with a 3-0 tournament.

Asher Centeno took second in the junior varsity 140 pound class.

In girls action, Jianna Bare powered to a 2nd place spot, going 2-1 in the girls 138-pound division.

Kaleb Dodson (freshman 195), Ethan Greer (freshman 285), and Jade Lenhart (girls 165) all brought home fourth place finishes. From left, Ethan Greer (4th place), Jianna Bare (2nd place), Jade Lenhart (4th place) and Kaleb Dodson (4th place)

From left, coach Stephen Graves, Asher Centeno (2nd place), Austin Green (1st place), head coach Roger Barlow.

FULL RESULTS FROM THE WEEKEND FROM ALL CHS COMPETITORS ARE BELOW:

Girls G114

Jasmine Norris’s place is unknown and has scored 1.0 team points.

-Champ. Round 1 – Karla Moctezuma (Kenwood (Girls)) won by major decision over -Jasmine Norris (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Maj 14-3)

-Cons. Round 1 – Jasmine Norris (Coffee County High School (Girls)) won by decision over Zulema Martinez (Franklin Co. (Girls)) (Dec 7-6)

-Cons. Round 2 – Paige Giuttari (Green Hill (Girls)) won by major decision over Jasmine Norris (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Maj 11-0)

Girls G114

Gabriella Silva’s place is unknown and has scored 3.0 team points.

-Champ. Round 1 – Amanda Thomason (Cheatham Co. Central (Girls)) won by fall over Gabriella Silva (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Fall 0:54)

-Cons. Round 1 – Gabriella Silva (Coffee County High School (Girls)) won by fall over Autumn Parvin (Ravenwood (Girls)) (Fall 1:49)

-Cons. Round 2 – Karla Moctezuma (Kenwood (Girls)) won by fall over Gabriella Silva (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Fall 2:42)

Girls G132

Delainee Driver’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

-Champ. Round 1 – Sally Johnson (Northwest (Girls)) won by fall over Delainee Driver (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Fall 0:20)

-Cons. Round 1 – Carman Hopkins (Northeast (Girls)) won by fall over Delainee Driver (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Fall 0:53)

Girls G138

Jianna Bare’s place is 2nd and has scored 22.0 team points.

-Champ. Round 1 – Jianna Bare (Coffee County High School (Girls)) received a bye () (Bye)

-Quarterfinal – Jianna Bare (Coffee County High School (Girls)) won by fall over Alyssa Lynch (Dickson Co. (Girls)) (Fall 5:20)

-Semifinal – Jianna Bare (Coffee County High School (Girls)) won by fall over Lydia Ramos (Clarksville Academy (Girls)) (Fall 1:51)

-1st Place Match – Jocelyn Kolozsy (Montgomery Central (Girls)) won by fall over Jianna Bare (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Fall 5:39)

Girls G152

Estrella Howard’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

-Champ. Round 1 – Estrella Howard (Coffee County High School (Girls)) received a bye () (Bye)

-Quarterfinal – Lily Avalos (Rossview (Girls)) won by fall over Estrella Howard (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Fall 1:12)

-Cons. Round 2 – Paige Grago (Oakland (Girls)) won by fall over Estrella Howard (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Fall 2:02)

Girls G165

Jade Lenhart’s place is 4th and has scored 18.0 team points.

-Champ. Round 1 – Jade Lenhart (Coffee County High School (Girls)) won by fall over Aurora Hamblin (East Robertson (Girls)) (Fall 4:52)

-Quarterfinal – Marley Harris (Oakland (Girls)) won by fall over Jade Lenhart (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Fall 2:17)

-Cons. Round 2 – Jade Lenhart (Coffee County High School (Girls)) won by fall over Giselle Galaviz (Antioch (Girls)) (Fall 1:00)

-Cons. Round 3 – Jade Lenhart (Coffee County High School (Girls)) won in tie breaker – 1 over Jaden Enos (Siegel (Girls)) (TB-1 10-9)

-Cons. Semi – Jade Lenhart (Coffee County High School (Girls)) won by fall over Courtney Campbell (Dickson Co. (Girls)) (Fall 2:33)

-3rd Place Match – Marley Harris (Oakland (Girls)) won by decision over Jade Lenhart (Coffee County High School (Girls)) (Dec 5-2)

Freshmen F132A

Bradley Dahmer’s place is unknown and has scored 8.0 team points.

-Champ. Round 1 – Bradley Dahmer (Coffee County) won by fall over Geoffrey Ferris (Brentwood) (Fall 1:25)

-Quarterfinal – Bradley Dahmer (Coffee County) won by fall over Elijah Alexander (Independence) (Fall 4:38)

-Semifinal – Jerison Daniel (Blackman) won by fall over Bradley Dahmer (Coffee County) (Fall 1:36)

-Cons. Semi – Zaiden Murillo (Mt. Juliet) won by fall over Bradley Dahmer (Coffee County) (Fall 1:58)

Freshmen F195

Kaleb Dodson’s place is 4th and has scored 18.0 team points.

-Champ. Round 1 – Kaleb Dodson (Coffee County) won by fall over Anthony Williams (Rockvale) (Fall 1:03)

-Quarterfinal – Kaleb Dodson (Coffee County) won by fall over Mason Hawk (White House Heritage) (Fall 3:09)

-Semifinal – Yamil Rashid (Stewarts Creek) won by fall over Kaleb Dodson (Coffee County) (Fall 0:48)

-Cons. Semi – Kaleb Dodson (Coffee County) won by fall over James Becton (Cane Ridge) (Fall 1:32)

-3rd Place Match – Deron Mays (Lebanon) won by fall over Kaleb Dodson (Coffee County) (Fall 0:47)

Freshmen F220A

Harvey Pack’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

-Champ. Round 1 – Gavin Uhlir (Green Hill) won by fall over Harvey Pack (Coffee County) (Fall 0:37)

-Cons. Round 1 – Harvey Pack (Coffee County) received a bye () (Bye)

-Cons. Round 2 – Melachi Ausley (Antioch) won by fall over Harvey Pack (Coffee County) (Fall 1:18)

Freshmen F285A

Kerry Norris’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

-Champ. Round 1 – Kerry Norris (Coffee County) received a bye () (Bye)

-Quarterfinal – Jahlan Scruggs (Cane Ridge) won by fall over Kerry Norris (Coffee County) (Fall 1:01)

-Cons. Round 2 – Kerry Norris (Coffee County) received a bye () (Bye)

-Cons. Round 3 – Logan Hardway (Greenbrier) won by fall over Kerry Norris (Coffee County) (Fall 0:27)

Freshmen F285B

Ethan Greer’s place is 4th and has scored 14.0 team points.

-Quarterfinal – Ethan Greer (Coffee County) won by fall over Tagg Jones (Franklin Co.) (Fall 1:28)

-Semifinal – William Vick (Father Ryan) won by fall over Ethan Greer (Coffee County) (Fall 0:13)

-Cons. Semi – Ethan Greer (Coffee County) won by fall over Trenton Sanders (Oakland) (Fall 3:53)

-3rd Place Match – Calvin Johnson (Page) won by fall over Ethan Greer (Coffee County) (Fall 0:24)

JV Boys 131-133

Austin Green’s place is 1st and has scored 21.0 team points.

-Round 1 – Austin Green (Coffee County) won by fall over Daniel Snodgrass (Smyrna) (Fall 0:57)

-Round 2 – Austin Green (Coffee County) won by major decision over Joseph Schwab (Mt. Juliet) (Maj 18-6)

-Round 3 – Austin Green (Coffee County) won by fall over Aaron Morris (Cane Ridge) (Fall 1:50)

JV Boys 138-140

Asher Centeno’s place is 2nd and has scored 16.0 team points.