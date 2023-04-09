Connect with us

Sports

Coffee County wrestler Barlow wins Adidas National Title in 155 pound division

Published

Jacob Barlow stands on the first place podium after winning the Adidas Nationals Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Coffee County Central junior Jake Barlow finished up his high school wrestling season battling a bad leg but still managing a fourth place finish in the TSSAA State Meet about a month ago.

But wrestling never really stops for Barlow. Competing with his Ground Zero Wrestling Club, Barlow traveled to the Adidas Folkstyle Nationals in Missouri over the weekend and took first place in the 155 pound division.

Barlow won the tournament with back-to-back pin falls in the first two rounds before winning the semi-finals 11-7 and then winning a 6-4 decision in the finals.

