News

Coffee County Volunteer Honored at State Banquet

Published

The 16th annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards Banquet was held in Franklin on Sunday, February 18th. Attending was Pam Bussell of Tullahoma, Coffee County’s award recipient. After being selected for the award as the top nominee, she was recognized at the County Commission meeting last month. Pam was officially honored at the statewide banquet, along with recipients from counties across the Volunteer State.

“Thank you do much for this honor,” Pam stated. “It was so inspiring to hear the many beautiful stories and get new ideas for volunteering. It meant so much to me that I was part of it.”

Only one top adult volunteer, and one youth volunteer, in each county may receive the award each year. Nominations for the 2024 Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award will open in mid-September.

