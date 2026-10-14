Coffee County Volleyball Season Ends with Region Tournament Loss to Franklin

By Owen Whitsett

The Coffee County Lady Raiders volleyball season came to an end Tuesday afternoon with a 3-0 loss to Franklin High School in the region tournament at Franklin High School.

Facing one of the top volleyball programs in the state, Coffee County struggled to find offensive success as Franklin swept the match 25-6, 25-15 and 25-4.

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Franklin dominated the opening set, holding the Lady Raiders to just six points before taking a 1-0 match lead.

Coffee County showed improvement in the second set, scoring 15 points, but Franklin maintained control and took a commanding 2-0 advantage.

The Lady Raiders were unable to extend the match in the third, as Franklin closed out the sweep with a 25-4 victory to advance to the next round of the region tournament.

Despite the loss, Coffee County’s Danni Hillis earned All-Region honors.

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Defensively, Jenslee Nogodula led Coffee County with 10 digs. Hillis added five digs and one kill, while Hayleigh Harris recorded four digs, one kill and an ace.

Isabelle Saner contributed four digs, one kill and one block. Andon Selvog finished with two digs, two assists and an ace, while Cailey Sturgill added one kill and Daisy Kapise recorded a block.

The loss brings an end to Coffee County’s postseason run, which included a five-set upset of Lawrence County in the district semifinals and a district runner-up finish following a four-set loss to Lincoln County.

Coffee County also had four players earn All-District honors earlier in the postseason, with Harris, Hillis, Selvog and Nogodula receiving recognition.

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The Lady Raiders conclude their 2026 season after advancing to the region tournament and finishing second in their district.