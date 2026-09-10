Coffee County veterans to hold a Patriots Day ceremony Saturday

Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA) has announced its annual Patriot Day Ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, September 12th at the Coffee County Veterans Building: 130 Shelton Road in Manchester. The ceremony will begin at 11 AM.

This year’s event is of particular significance as it is the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The event will be a combined remembrance of that day; and a celebration of our local First Responders who stand watch, day and night, to protect, serve, and rescue us from danger.

This brief but emotional ceremony is free and open to the public. Parents are urged to bring their school-age students to truly experience what that day felt like for those who lived through it.