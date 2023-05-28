Coffee County Veterans Association to Host Annual Memorial Day Ceremony Monday

PRESS RELEASE:

Your Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA) is privileged to again host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29th, 2023 on Manchester Square. The ceremony will commence at 11 AM. Retired Navy Master Chief Fred Kasper will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

The public, especially students, are encouraged to attend and learn that freedom is not free; that a dear price has been paid; and that the liberties we enjoy should never be taken for granted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Attendees are asked to bring a folding chair as limited seating will be available. There is no cost to attend, and CCVA never solicits donations at its ceremonies.

Updated information can also be found on the Coffee County Veterans Association Facebook page and the VFW website, vfwpost10904.com

Coffee County Veterans Association, 130 Shelton Road Manchester, TN 37355